Stunning knockout in the second round in Melbourne

Robert Whittaker of Australia, left, is hit by Israel Adesanya of New Zealand as they compete during UFC 243 in Melbourne. Image Credit: AP

Melbourne: Israel Adesanya defeated UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with a stunning knockout in the second round of their highly anticipated 185-pound unification bout which headlined UFC 243 on Sunday.

New Zealand-based, Nigerian-born Adesanya landed a booming right hook which floored Whittaker in the final seconds of the first round and then ended the fight in the second of the five-round contest with a left hook.

Adesanya was interim champion before claiming the title against Whittaker and improved his UFC record to 7-0.

After doing a cartwheel during his entry to Docklands Stadium, Adesanya said he was determined to put on a show.

“I’m a dancer. I’m an entertainer, I have to give them a show and set the tone,” Adesanya said. “There’s no one like me. No one.”