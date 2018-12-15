Sindhu Pusarla of India hits a return against Zhang Beiwen of the US during their women's singles third round match at the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals badminton competition in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province on December 14, 2018. Image Credit: AFP

Shanghai: Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu will face Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in Sunday’s decider at the badminton World Tour Finals for a share of the $1.5 million prize money.

The sixth-ranked Indian has been in imperious form all week in the Chinese city of Guangzhou and made it a fourth victory with a bruising defeat of Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon.

The 23-year-old Sindhu, renowned for her never-say-die attitude, needed all her resolve to finally see off Ratchanok 21-16, 25-23 in a captivating semi-final.

In the other last-four clash on Saturday in the women’s draw, Okuhara, a place above Sindhu at five in the world, emerged from an all-Japanese clash against Akane Yamaguchi.

Okuhara defeated her compatriot, who is ranked two in the world, 21-17, 21-14.