Indelible mark

Humpy, who is the youngest female chess player to become a Grandmaster, will be looking to leave an indelible mark once again by playing in the GCL

“It’s quite an interesting one to have a league with mixed teams of men, women and junior players. Apart from that, having a corporate like Tech Mahindra will definitely have a bigger impact in the chess world. This is one of the bigger reasons for us to take part in this event. This league will be inspiration for organisers all over the world,” said Humpy, who was accorded the Arjuna Award in 2003, winner of the Padma Shri, and the 2021 BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year, said.

Rapid chess format

A joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, the Global Chess League will witness six teams competing in a minimum of 10 matches each in a double round-robin format competing in the rapid chess format.

“Chess is changing now, and the organisers are trying to make it more spectacular to attract more audience. We also enjoy shorter time formats in a fun way, which will be more entertaining for the audience.”

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy feels the game is constantly evolving in India. Image Credit: Supplied

Plenty of Grandmasters

Humpy, who won the World Rapid Chess Championship in 2020 started her career when she was just six years old after being introduced to the sport by her father. The 36-year-old won her first medal, becoming the national chess champion in the Under-10 category in 1997. The two-time Asian Games Gold-medallist stunned the world when she earned the Grandmaster title at the age of 15 years in 2002, becoming the then youngest player to achieve the title.

With a current world ranking of 204 and Classical Elo rating of 2586, the Andhra Pradesh star is regarded as one of the top players from India.

“I started when I was six years old. As a player, I can testify that chess is constantly being evolved in India. We have plenty of Grandmasters now from the country and we are the fastest growing country in chess at the time,” Humpy said.

Lot of patience

Giving a brief insight into what it takes to succeed in chess, Humpy added: “Chess requires lot of practice and physical fitness. You need stamina to be at your best to perform. It takes a lot of time. It also requires a lot of material to read that we have to go through. Training for chess is a never-ending story.”