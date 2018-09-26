Dubai: Indian badminton’s star couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are set to tie the knot before the end of the year according to reports in India. The ceremony is scheduled to place on December 16 in front of roughly 100 guests, the Times of India has reported. A reception is then expected on December 21.

The badminton stars — Nehwal is the women’s world No. 10 and Kashyap is No. 56 in the men’s rankings — have been dating for the past 10 years. “Both families had been planning the wedding for a while now. Now they have finalised the date. The arrangements are all for December 16,” a source close to the two was quoted as saying by The Times of India.