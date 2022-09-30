Dubai: Under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2022 set to take place from 9 – 20 November 2022 will feature an exciting set of live events and activities across two weeks that will bring together leading gamers and E-sports thought leaders from across the world.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN - a global leader in E-sports activities and solutions, the Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2022 will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai following the hugely successful Expo 2020.
Live concert
DEF 2022 is set to be the most exciting E-sports and gaming event in the Middle East, in line with Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation. The Festival will feature two weeks of live events and activities including the highly anticipated PUBG Global Championship 2022, GameExpo, PopconME, Initiate Summit, a live concert, regional tournaments and a school tournament as well as retail promotions taking place across the city showcasing the latest games and merchandise.
The event will bring together the world’s greatest gamers, developers, creatives and artists, allowing E-sports fans to meet and engage with global gaming celebrities and industry leaders.
Dynamic event
Muna Al Falasi, Director, Festival Strategy & Planning, DFRE commented: “We very much look forward to a dynamic and stimulating event which will enrich the thriving gaming and E-sports scene in Dubai. The event will attract talented and enthusiastic gaming individuals from around the world, allowing gaming communities to connect and interact with top-tier E-sports professionals and create a space for the sector to expand and thrive. During the Festival, the series of exhilarating events will create spaces and platforms for key thought leaders to share industry updates and inspire all individuals in attendance to engage with this exciting sector.”
The Dubai Esports Festival will create a platform for global gamers, investors, entrepreneurs and international players to engage in a vibrant environment during the Festival. The Festival will also be host to a series of lifestyle and pop cultural activities for families and children.