The 15-year-old prodigy has gone from rural Bihar to cricket's record books in record time
Dubai: There is a teenager in Indian cricket right now who makes records sound routine. On 21 June, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit a half-century off just 11 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final in Dambulla.
That is the fastest fifty in the history of List A cricket, which covers all professional 50-over matches. He went on to score 94 off 29 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and eight sixes before being caught six runs short of what would have been the fastest century in the format as well.
India A won by 66 runs. Sooryavanshi, as usual, was the headline.
The remarkable thing is that this is not even close to the most impressive thing he has done this year. And he is 15 years old.
Sooryavanshi was born on 27 March 2011 in Tajpur, a small town in the Samastipur district of Bihar. His father Sanjiv was a farmer who had once dreamed of playing cricket professionally but never got the chance. His mother Aarti is a homemaker.
Sanjiv spotted his son's talent early. Vaibhav had a bat in his hands by the age of four. When he was nine, his father enrolled him at the GenNex Cricket Academy in Patna, run by former Ranji Trophy player Manish Ojha. The academy was over 100 kilometres from their village, and the two would make the journey regularly. To fund all of this, Sanjiv sold the family's farmland.
That sacrifice is the foundation of everything that has followed.
Even a simplified version of Sooryavanshi's career milestones reads like someone fast-forwarded through the usual decade of development.
At 12, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar against Mumbai, becoming one of the youngest first-class cricketers in Indian history. For context, Sachin Tendulkar was over 15 when he made his first-class debut.
At 13, he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL mega auction for ₹1.1 crore, making him the youngest player to ever sign an IPL contract.
At 14, he made his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants and hit a six off his very first ball. Nine days later, he scored 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history. His century came off 35 deliveries, making it the fastest ever by an Indian in the league.
He finished his debut IPL season with 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of over 206. He was 14.
If the debut year announced his arrival, the 2026 IPL season made him the most talked-about cricketer on the planet. Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30, winning the Orange Cap as the tournament's highest run-scorer. He hit 72 sixes across the season, smashing Chris Gayle's record of 59, which had stood since 2012. To put those numbers in perspective, Gayle hit his 59 sixes off 456 balls. Sooryavanshi cleared the rope 72 times off just 327.
He also became the fastest player in IPL history to reach 1,000 career runs, getting there in 440 balls and breaking Andre Russell's previous record by 105 deliveries. An astonishing 521 of his 776 runs came in the powerplay, the most any batter has ever scored in the first six overs across an IPL season.
At the end of it all, he swept five individual awards in a single season, something no IPL player has done before: the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker and Super Sixes.
Sachin Tendulkar, speaking on the eve of the IPL final, said: "Everyone is talking about Sooryavanshi, and I watched him bat. It was magnificent. He is something truly special."
Between those two IPL seasons, Sooryavanshi played a central role in India's victory at the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup. In the final against England, he scored 175 off 80 balls, hitting 15 fours and 15 sixes in the highest individual score in a U19 World Cup final. He finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer and won the Player of the Tournament award.
The 11-ball fifty against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Sunday broke the previous List A record of 12 balls, set by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne back in 2005. For anyone unfamiliar with List A cricket, it is the tier of 50-over cricket that sits just below full internationals, covering domestic one-day competitions and matches involving A teams. Sooryavanshi's 94 off 29 balls nearly gave him another record too. The fastest List A century stands at 29 balls, held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk. Sooryavanshi was on 94 when he was dismissed, meaning he needed just six more runs off as many balls to match it.
"I didn't think too much. I just wanted to make the most of the first 10 overs and execute my plans," Sooryavanshi said after the match. "There was no pressure."
Sooryavanshi has been named in India's T20 squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland, starting 26 June, and England, starting 1 July. If he is selected for the playing eleven, he will become the youngest player to represent India in men's international cricket, surpassing Tendulkar, who made his debut at 16.
For a kid who was hitting balls in a backyard in rural Bihar six years ago, the speed of the journey is almost hard to process. But every time someone suggests the hype might be getting ahead of the reality, Sooryavanshi goes out and breaks another record.
He is 15. He has barely started.