The 11-ball fifty against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Sunday broke the previous List A record of 12 balls, set by Sri Lanka's Kaushalya Weeraratne back in 2005. For anyone unfamiliar with List A cricket, it is the tier of 50-over cricket that sits just below full internationals, covering domestic one-day competitions and matches involving A teams. Sooryavanshi's 94 off 29 balls nearly gave him another record too. The fastest List A century stands at 29 balls, held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk. Sooryavanshi was on 94 when he was dismissed, meaning he needed just six more runs off as many balls to match it.