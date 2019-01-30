Dubai: Germany’s Philipp Weishaupt and his horse Catokia 2 won the Sharjah Grand Prix presented by Longines at the 19th Sharjah International Show Jumping Championship (CSI3*).
Male and female riders from 42 countries participated in the three-day event which featured an estimated 400 horses. The riders competed for prize money totalling around Dh730,000 and 20 titles in the indoor and outdoor arenas at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club.
One of the highlights was the second edition of the Nation Cup for different age groups. It was the first championship organised in the region and included categories for young riders aged 15–18 (CSIOY); junior riders aged 18–21 (CSIOJ); and children from ages 10–14 (CSIOCH).
The event was held under the guidance of Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the patronage of Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, deputy ruler of Sharjah.
The championship was organised by the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club in cooperation with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF), and under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).
