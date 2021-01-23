Dubai: England’s Tyrrell Hatton saw his commanding overnight lead trimmed to one shot by Dubai resident Rafa Cabrera Bello as the second round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship was completed on Saturday morning.
The Rolex Series had brought a strong field to Abu Dhabi Golf Club and after two days, world No. 9 Hatton had opened up a five-shot lead over a group of players including four time Major winner Rory McIlroy.
But after a fog delay on the opening morning in the UAE, many of the field had holes to complete in round two, including Hatton, McIlroy and Cabrera Bello.
Hatton dropped a shot on the 17th in his remaining five holes to slip to 11-under and Cabrera Bello pounced, making gains on 11, 14, 15 and 17 to sign for a second consecutive 67 and sit just one stroke back.
Northern Ireland’s McIlroy made a single birdie on the 17th in his remaining four holes to complete the trio in a tie for third alongside Nacho Elvira and Lucas Herbert, three shots off the lead.
Leaderboard after second round
-11 Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 65 68
-10 Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) 67 67
-8 Nacho Elvira (ESP) 68 68
Lucas Herbert (AUS) 68 68
Rory McIlroy (NIR) 64 72
-7 Stephen Gallacher (SCO) 69 68
Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 68 69
Romain Langasque (FRA) 67 70
Jason Scrivener (AUS) 67 70
Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 66 71
-6 Nino Bertasio (ITA) 71 67
Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 69 69
Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 71 67
Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 69 69
David Lipsky (USA) 72 66
Matt Wallace (ENG) 68 70
Marc Warren (SCO) 72 66