Lowry and Fleetwood among five-way tie at the top at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Off course, over 1,000 school children were introduced to the game through the tournament’s schools program. A total of ten schools from the emirate will visit over the course of today and tomorrow, watching the world’s best players in action while enjoying a tour of Yas Links and sampling all the family-friendly activities in the Championship Village. The tournament visits follow school assemblies conducted by the tournament team over the last month, where children learned more about the sport and had the opportunity to play golf during school hours.