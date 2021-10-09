Some of the finest players in the Asia-Pacific region are aiming to emulate the illustrious alumni of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship when the region’s premier women’s event is held at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the UAE capital from November 10-13.

The WAAP — won in its inaugural year by Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul and by Japan’s Yuka Yasuda in 2019 — returns to the international golf schedule after it was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

Organised by The R&A and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), WAAP has become the most important event in the calendar for the players, with the champion earning places in major championships — the Women’s Open and the Evian Championship — and also an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Thitikul, who also finished runner-up to Yasuda in Japan, has already climbed to 27th in the world rankings since turning professional last year and has won two titles on the Ladies European Tour this season. She also enjoys a comfortable lead in the Race to Costa del Sol, the LET Order of Merit.

Philippines’ Yuka Saso and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who were tied second and tied 15th respectively in the inaugural WAAP in Singapore, became major winners this year. Tavatanakit won the ANA Inspiration in April and 19-year-old Saso was the US Women’s Open champion in June.

Their success can inspire the next wave of hugely talented players from throughout the Asia-Pacific region to follow in their footsteps and use WAAP as a launch pad for their own careers.

Among those who have already confirmed their participation are Youmin Hwang, South Korea’s Women’s Amateur Golf Champion, who is ranked sixth in the world, and the Chinese players Xiaowen Yin and Lei Ye, ranked ninth and 13th respectively.

“As a player, you always want to compete against the best fields in the world. Playing the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Abu Dhabi will be an exciting challenge for me. I am looking forward to testing my game on a formidable golf course like Abu Dhabi Golf Club and in foreign conditions,” said Hwang.

“The rewards of winning the championship are incredible. To be able to play two major championships and have a possibility of playing a round at Augusta National Golf Club, I know every player will try extra hard to finish on top of the leaderboard.”

China’s Yin has been in outstanding form ever since golf made a comeback in her country following the first COVID-19 lockdown last year. Since August 2020, she has played 13 events, won eight of them (including three professional titles on the China LPGA tour) and her worst finish has been a ninth place in a professional tournament on August 20 last year.

“I was fortunate to be part of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in 2019 and I did well to finish tied 12th in Japan,” said Yin. “However, I know I am much better all-round player now and it would be amazing if I can add to my victories in Abu Dhabi.”

The R&A is supported by championship event partners that share its commitment to developing golf in the Asia-Pacific. The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship is supported by Hana Financial Group, Nippon Kabaya Ohayo Holdings, Rolex, Samsung and Trust Golf.