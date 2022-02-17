The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) will be hosting the 10th edition of the UAE Presidents Cup sponsored by HSBC at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on February 19 and 12.
More than 100 national golfers will compete across five divisions to determine the nation’s top players.
For this year’s event, in addition to HSBC’s sponsorship, the EGF will be teaming up with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and EGolf Megastore to provide an enhanced player experience.
The first round on Saturday will begin at 11.30am with a two-tee start. Final groups go off at 1.10pm. The five divisions are the main division, ladies, seniors (50 years and over), juniors (U18) and a nine-hole event on Garden Course.
Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO HSBC Bank Middle East, said: “HSBC is proud to be supporting the UAE Presidents Cup at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club once again. We celebrated our 75th year here in the UAE in 2021, as the country celebrated its own Golden Jubilee, so being in the nation’s capital to tee off the President’s Cup is a perfect place for us to be looking forward to the next 75 years of achievement in the country.”
The main division will see 70 players fight it out, with 11 in the ladies, 12 in seniors and 14 in juniors. Last year’s champion Khalid Yousuf, who won over the same National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club will defend his title playing alongside Ahmad Skaik, who has risen to No. 31 in the men’s amateur rankings. Yousuf defeated Skaik in a play-off last year after both carded six-over par 150 for 36 holes. Alia Al Emadi will defend her ladies title this weekend.