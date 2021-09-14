Abu Dhabi Golf Club has shown it is determined to be at the forefront of the digital future by announcing it has become one of the first organisations to embrace the recently launched official domain of the emirate of Abu Dhabi: ‘.abudhabi’
Abu Dhabi Golf Club will use the new domain for its website.
Andrea Faldella, Club Operations Manager at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, said: “Under our new ownership we are excited to support this Abu Dhabi Government initiative. Our website is currently being enhanced and this new website domain is part of our desire to align with the digital transformation of the emirate. Golf has not always been at the forefront of digital technology, and this is the start of Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s vision to be a technology leader in the golf space throughout the business, locally, regionally and internationally, for our members and other Abu Dhabi Golf Club friends and family.”
This new domain has been introduced under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Government Support (DGS) represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA).
The domain name is accessible to all citizens, residents and employers working inside and outside Abu Dhabi, and is a unique identifier for organisations interested in local business opportunities as well as events, festivals and fairs hosted annually by Abu Dhabi.