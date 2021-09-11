Gulf News caught up with Dubai resident and recent Dubai Golden Visa awardee Jeev Milkha Singh at Jumeirah Golf Estates to talk through his future plans as he turns 50 in December.
Singh has always been a global player and won all over the world and was once ranked No. 28 in the world.
The Indian star told Gulf News: “I have exemptions on the Legends Tour in Europe, the Japan, Korean and Asian Tours as well as some events on the Champions Tour as part of the PGA Tour. I am exempt from all the majors on the PGA Champions Tour in 2022.
“I plan to go to the Champions Tour Qualifying School later this year to hopefully get more access to more over-50s events. It is an exciting time for me to have the opportunity of a second innings, to use a cricket term, and fingers crossed it will be my pension fund for my family.
“With unlimited invites for 2022 due to my career record, my target is to gain my full Champions Tour Card.
“I am looking forward to having some fun, catch up with some old friends, stay fit and healthy and play some decent golf.”
As Singh becomes a ‘rookie’ for a second time, it will be interesting to see how he fairs alongside the likes of greats such as Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els, Fred Couples and Jim Furyk.