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Entrepreneurs from UAE, UK and Spain forge new deals on the Golf Course

FORE Business International Golf matches combine world-class golf with networking

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Muhammed Kalim with trophy with the golfers from UK, Spain and UAE.
Muhammed Kalim with trophy with the golfers from UK, Spain and UAE.
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Dubai: Entrepreneurs and business leaders from the UAE, UK, and Spain recently converged for the FORE Business International Golf Matches, a unique event blending competitive golf with high-level networking, creating an arena for meaningful professional relationships and new business opportunities.

“The beauty of FORE Business events is that they combine world-class golf with genuine business conversations,” said Muhammad Kalim, FORE Business UAE Regional Ambassador. “Every tee shot is a chance to connect, collaborate, and create opportunities that go far beyond the golf course,” he added.

Welcome evening

The week kicked off with a vibrant Par-3 Challenge under lights at Trump International Golf Club Dubai recently. This precision-focused, individual-format competition offered a relaxed setting for entrepreneurs to interact naturally, explore collaborations, and strengthen relationships between tee shots. An array of trophies and prizes added to the excitement.

Matches at Yas Links

The highlight of the week was the FORE Business International Match at the iconic Yas Links Abu Dhabi, one of the UAE’s most celebrated championship courses. Teams representing the UAE, UK, and Spain battled in a spirited contest, blending competition with camaraderie that defines the FORE Business community.

“While the UAE team secured a decisive victory, the true win was the emergence of new friendships, business conversations, and potential partnerships across the fairways,” said Kalim who stood out with an exceptional individual performance, claiming top honours and helping his team achieve success.

Golf that builds business

Founded by Sean Fergusson and Arron Busst 13 years ago, FORE Business has grown into a prominent golf networking community, boasting over 1,700 members across the UK, expanding networks in Spain, and four premier venues in the UAE.

“FORE Business isn’t just about golf; it’s about building a community of opportunity,” Kalim added.

Related Topics:
UAE Golf

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