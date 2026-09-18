The emergency staff had to extricate Barry from the vehicle before he was taken to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he was pronounced dead at 2:43am on Wednesday.

According to Portland Press Herald, the crash happened around 12:20am on Tuesday when Barry was travelling west on Hunting Lodge Road. His vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane before hitting a tree as per the Connecticut State Police.

His career at UConn was followed by a growing interest in golf course management. During the summer, Barry interned at Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey, where he worked on course conditioning and turf health management.

Barry, a senior from Scarborough, Maine, was studying plant science at UConn, with a focus on turfgrass science. He joined the university in 2022 and was part of its men’s track and field programme for two years until 2024.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.