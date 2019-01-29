Want to have a look at the Asian Cup winners’ trophy? Football fans of the UAE can visit the Yas Mall this week to see the winners’ prize, which will be on display in a dedicated corner between now and the final match on Friday (February 1).
Visitors who share a passion for the UAE’s most beloved sport will have a unique opportunity to view and photograph the trophy as the excitement builds for the finale of this much-anticipated football event.
Altogether 24 top teams of the continent have been locked in the battle to win the title known as ‘World Cup of Asia.’
— Staff Report