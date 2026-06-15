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Tunisia sack Sabri Lamouchi after 5-1 World Cup defeat to Sweden

Tunisia axe coach after one game in charge following Sweden rout

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Tunisia's French head coach Sabri Lamouchi gives a press conference on the eve of Tunisia's 2026 World Cup football tournament Group F football match against Sweden at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on June 13, 2026.
Tunisia's French head coach Sabri Lamouchi gives a press conference on the eve of Tunisia's 2026 World Cup football tournament Group F football match against Sweden at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on June 13, 2026.
AFP

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) has dismissed head coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one match in charge, following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their World Cup 2026 opener.

The decision marks one of the quickest managerial changes in recent World Cup history, with officials opting for an immediate reset in a bid to revive their group stage campaign.

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Sweden dominate Group F clash

Tunisia’s “Carthage Eagles” were overwhelmed at Monterrey Stadium as Sweden delivered a clinical attacking display.

Errors at the back proved costly, with goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh misjudging a clearance that led to the opening goal, while captain Ellyes Skhiri’s mistake later contributed to another.

Sweden’s Yasin Ayari struck twice, while Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres were also among the scorers in a dominant performance.

Tunisia briefly respond before collapse

Tunisia pulled one back before half-time through Omar Rekik, offering a brief lifeline after a difficult opening period.

However, Sweden restored control in the second half, adding further goals through substitute Mattias Svanberg and Ayari’s second strike to seal a comprehensive win.

Lamouchi calls defeat ‘painful’

Speaking after the match, Lamouchi described the result as “difficult” and “painful”, acknowledging Tunisia made “too many mistakes” in their opening fixture.

The defeat leaves Tunisia under pressure ahead of their next Group F match against Japan, while Sweden prepare to face the Netherlands.

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