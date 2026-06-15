Tunisia sack Sabri Lamouchi after 5-1 World Cup defeat to Sweden

Tunisia axe coach after one game in charge following Sweden rout
The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) has dismissed head coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one match in charge, following a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their World Cup 2026 opener.
The decision marks one of the quickest managerial changes in recent World Cup history, with officials opting for an immediate reset in a bid to revive their group stage campaign.
Tunisia’s “Carthage Eagles” were overwhelmed at Monterrey Stadium as Sweden delivered a clinical attacking display.
Errors at the back proved costly, with goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh misjudging a clearance that led to the opening goal, while captain Ellyes Skhiri’s mistake later contributed to another.
Sweden’s Yasin Ayari struck twice, while Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres were also among the scorers in a dominant performance.
Tunisia pulled one back before half-time through Omar Rekik, offering a brief lifeline after a difficult opening period.
However, Sweden restored control in the second half, adding further goals through substitute Mattias Svanberg and Ayari’s second strike to seal a comprehensive win.
Speaking after the match, Lamouchi described the result as “difficult” and “painful”, acknowledging Tunisia made “too many mistakes” in their opening fixture.
The defeat leaves Tunisia under pressure ahead of their next Group F match against Japan, while Sweden prepare to face the Netherlands.