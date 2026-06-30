Morocco's prayers before penalties and Sujood after win over Netherlands go viral

Faith and football unite as Atlas Lions pray before shootout
Moments before the pressure of a World Cup penalty shootout, Morocco's players did not huddle around a tactics board or exchange last minute instructions. Don't get us wrong, they are an exceptionally well drilled side that knows exactly what to do in every situation on the pitch. But before the shootout, they turned to something else.
Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi and his players gathered in a circle to recite verses from the Holy Qur'an and pray before stepping up to take their penalties.
The powerful moment came just before Morocco's Round of 32 penalty shootout against the Netherlands, a match the Atlas Lions won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to book their place in the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
When Ismael Saibari calmly converted the winning penalty, the celebrations were unlike any other. Before embracing one another, Morocco's players and coaching staff collectively performed Sujood, bowing down in prostration to thank Allah. It was another powerful display of faith from a team whose spiritual bond has become one of the defining stories of this World Cup.
This is not something that started at this World Cup. For years, the Atlas Lions have consistently turned to prayer before key moments and offered Sujood after matches, whether celebrating victory or accepting defeat. Their unwavering faith has resonated with millions of fans around the world.
One player who perfectly embodies those values is Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui.
Mazraoui has spoken openly about the importance of Islam in his life and his desire to memorise the Holy Qur'an. He has also discussed continuing his religious studies and serving his community after his playing career.
Whatever the future holds, Mazraoui continues to let his football do the talking. He was once again among Morocco's standout performers against the Netherlands, helping his side remain solid at the back before Yassine Bounou's decisive save and Saibari's winning spot kick sealed a famous victory.
Another key figure has been Bayern Munich's latest signing Ismael Saibari, who is enjoying a remarkable World Cup. The 24 year old has scored three goals in four matches, found the net in all three group stage games and kept his composure to score the decisive penalty against the Netherlands.
With faith, composure and quality on the pitch, Morocco's dream run continues as they prepare to face Canada for a place in the quarter finals.