Is Messi's photo with baby Lamine Yamal real? UNICEF answers

Fast forward to today and the story has come full circle. Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Lamine Yamal's Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 11 pm UAE time. Messi will be chasing back to back World Cup triumph at the age of 39, while the teenage sensation will be looking to lift the trophy for the first time at the age of 19. Adding another remarkable twist to the story, both are products of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and now find themselves preparing to meet on football's biggest stage.