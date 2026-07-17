Is Messi's photo with baby Lamine Yamal real? UNICEF answers

Viral Messi bathing baby Yamal image traced to 2006 UNICEF fundraising shoot
For days, football fans have debated whether the now viral photo of Lionel Messi bathing baby Lamine Yamal was genuine or another AI generated creation. In an era where manipulated images spread rapidly across social media, many found it difficult to separate fact from fiction.
UNICEF has now put those rumours to rest.
"Yes, those photos you've seen are real," the organisation wrote on X, confirming the authenticity of the images that have taken social media by storm.
According to UNICEF, the photographs were taken more than 18 years ago during a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot, when a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mother, Sheila, met Messi.
Fast forward to today and the story has come full circle. Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Lamine Yamal's Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, with kick off scheduled for 11 pm UAE time. Messi will be chasing back to back World Cup triumph at the age of 39, while the teenage sensation will be looking to lift the trophy for the first time at the age of 19. Adding another remarkable twist to the story, both are products of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and now find themselves preparing to meet on football's biggest stage.
Messi and Yamal are also UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, using their platforms to support and advocate for children around the world.
"Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world," UNICEF said.
"The goal? That every child survives, thrives, and fulfils their potential.
"We are proud to have them on our team."
UNICEF also credited photographer Joan Monfort, who captured the memorable fundraising photoshoot that unknowingly brought together one football legend and another future superstar almost two decades before they would prepare to meet in the World Cup final.
With AI generated content becoming increasingly convincing, the clarification from UNICEF has finally ended the speculation. The iconic image of Messi with baby Lamine Yamal is not fake. It is a genuine photograph from a UNICEF fundraising campaign, and its significance has only grown as the two prepare to share the biggest stage in world football on Sunday.