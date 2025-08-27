Who are the oldest players to score in Premier League history? A 40-year-old tops the list

Sheringham’s record-breaking goal came on Boxing Day 2006 when West Ham beat Portsmouth. This goal came in an era where most players would have hung up their boots in the mid 30s. But Sheringham was different. What made Sheringham special wasn’t his pace or power — he had lost both by then. It was his ability to read the game. He knew where to be before the ball arrived, and that never left him. His 146th Premier League goal proved that football intelligence and game reading ability doesn’t decline with age.