Who are the oldest players to score in Premier League history? A 40-year-old tops the list

Three veterans stole the show with their stunning efforts

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Rio Ngumoha broke Liverpool’s age record this week, scoring his first Premier League goal at 16 years and 361 days. It’s an impressive feat, but it raises an interesting question: who sits at the other end of the age spectrum?

Here are the three oldest to find the back of the net in the Premier League:

Teddy Sheringham — 40 years, 268 days

Sheringham’s record-breaking goal came on Boxing Day 2006 when West Ham beat Portsmouth. This goal came in an era where most players would have hung up their boots in the mid 30s. But Sheringham was different. What made Sheringham special wasn’t his pace or power — he had lost both by then. It was his ability to read the game. He knew where to be before the ball arrived, and that never left him. His 146th Premier League goal proved that football intelligence and game reading ability doesn’t decline with age.

Dean Windass — 39 years, 235 days

Windass scored for Hull City against Portsmouth in November 2008, becoming the second-oldest Premier League goalscorer. For a player who had spent most of his career in the lower divisions, reaching the top flight with his hometown club was already a fairytale. Scoring at 39 was the cherry on top.

Hull’s promotion to the Premier League was unlikely enough. Having Windass contribute goals at his age made it even more remarkable. He had earned his chance through years of hard work in unglamorous surroundings, and he wasn’t going to waste it.

Thiago Silva — 39 years, 198 days

Silva’s goal for Chelsea against Sheffield United in April 2024 made him the third-oldest Premier League scorer. Unlike Sheringham and Windass, Silva was still performing at an elite level when he reached this milestone. His consistency has been extraordinary. He was a top professional who taught everyone that defending is just not only being athletic, but also being intelligent. He never relied on his pace throughout his career but his organisational skill and game-reading ability made him one of the best CBs of modern era.

The Brazilian arrived at Chelsea from PSG with question marks raised. Many thought he will not be able to cope with the intensity of the Premier League. but the man proved them wrong. He won the Champions League with Chelsea in his late 30s.

His goal wasn’t a fluke or a moment of nostalgia — it came from a player still operating at the highest level.

From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
