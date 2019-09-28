Mexican Mauricio Garcia de la Vega Image Credit: Twitter

Amsterdam: A potential investor in Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade was chased out from their stadium by angry supporters in an incident local police say they are investigating.

Mexican Mauricio Garcia de la Vega was heckled from the start of the Dutch second division game against De Graafschaap and then confronted by supporters at half-time, who marched him out of the stadium, social media videos showed.

“Police on Friday provided safety to a potential investor in Roda JC,” said a statement from regional police.

“The man had a discussion with supporters who then took him out of the stadium in Kerkrade where he got stuck and was brought to safety. Police are investigating.”