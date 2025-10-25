Watch: Not a bird, not a plane, it’s Lionel Messi’s diving header for Inter Miami

Messi’s diving header take Inter Miami closer to the Conference Semifinals
Inter Miami began their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign in style with a 3-1 win over Nashville SC at Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi, who had already won the MLS Golden Boot after a record breaking regular season, led the way with a brilliant brace that included a diving header, while Tadeo Allende added the third to seal a confident home victory. You can watch Messi’s diving header here. What a goal that was. He is really enjoying his time at Inter Miami, having recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.
Head coach Javier Mascherano praised the team’s strong start but urged focus for the next match. “We’re happy to have won the first one, but this is just the beginning. Now it’s time to rest and prepare for Saturday’s game, which will also be tough because Nashville has great players who can hurt you,” he said. “We need to make adjustments and minimize our mistakes.”
Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute after a lovely exchange with Luis Suárez. The captain met Suárez’s perfect cross with a diving header to score his 30th goal of the season, while the Uruguayan registered his 11th assist.
Allende doubled the lead in the 62nd minute with a powerful header from Ian Fray’s cross, before Messi added his second deep into stoppage time, pouncing on a loose ball to make it 3-0. Hany Mukhtar pulled one back for Nashville in the final moments to end the game 3-1.
Inter Miami will now travel to GEODIS Park for Game 2 on Sunday, November 2, at 3:30 a.m. UAE time. If Miami wins the next game, the third playoff match will not take place, as it is a best-of-three series. With a win in Game 2, Inter Miami will advance to the Conference Semifinals.
