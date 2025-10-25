Watch: Not a bird, not a plane, it’s Lionel Messi’s diving header for Inter Miami

Inter Miami began their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign in style with a 3-1 win over Nashville SC at Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi, who had already won the MLS Golden Boot after a record breaking regular season, led the way with a brilliant brace that included a diving header, while Tadeo Allende added the third to seal a confident home victory. You can watch Messi’s diving header here. What a goal that was. He is really enjoying his time at Inter Miami, having recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.