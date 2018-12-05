Dubai: Argentine third division side Defensores de Belgrano had an unlikely hero in goals when a canine keeper prevented Juventud Unida de Gualeguaychu from scoring during their match on Sunday.
The pesky pooch ran onto the field and inadvertently stopped the goalbound ball after Belgrano goalkeeper Brian Leandro Olivera made an error and gifted Juventud with the ball from an attempted clearance. However, when Juventud looked like they were sure to score, the runaway pup shot across the goalline and deflected the ball to safety.
The intervention did little to alter the outcome of the match as Juventud won 3-0.