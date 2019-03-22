Arsenal arrives for the exhibition match against Al Nasr, to be held at the Al Maktoum Stadium on Tuesday. Image Credit: Al Nasr

Dubai: English Premier League team Arsenal got down to immediate business with a light mid-afternoon training session at the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Complex on Friday.

Al Nasr

Coach Unai Emery landed with most of his squad at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport on an Emirates flight late on Thursday. After a late breakfast, the team proceeded from their hotel in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) region to the NAS facility, where they trained for an hour and a half.