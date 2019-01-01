Liverpool: Jamie Vardy’s 58th-minute strike gave Leicester City a 1-0 win at Everton on Tuesday and condemned the Merseysiders to their fourth defeat in five Premier League games.
Leicester boss Claude Puel made four changes from the team that lost to Cardiff City on Saturday, including leaving midfielder James Maddison on the bench, while Marco Silva recalled Brazilian Richarlison to his starting line-up.
After a poor first half, the decisive goal came when Everton defender Michael Keane mis-controlled the ball to Ricardo Pereira, who sent Vardy through. The striker made no mistake with a low drive past Jordan Pickford before celebrating with a cartwheel in front of the travelling Foxes fans.
Gylfi Sigurdsson blasted over from a promising position for Everton but Leicester should have doubled their lead when Harry Maguire somehow missed the target from point-blank range.
Everton, with just one win from their last eight games have now failed to win in their last four home matches while the win moves Leicester up into seventh place, on 31 points, four behind Manchester United.
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw entered in the Christmas spirit of giving in grand style by spending 10,000 pounds ($12,800) on hampers from luxury London store Harrods for Manchester United staff, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old — whose own fortunes have taken a turn for the better with interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer restoring him to the first team since the sacking of Jose Mourinho — bought 40 hampers worth more than 250 pounds apiece.
The hampers included fudge, mince pies, a Christmas pudding, tea, coffee and champagne among other luxury items.
It is not the first time the England international, who earns a reported 165,000 pounds, a week has displayed such generosity, having ordered hampers from the equally famous Fortnum and Mason store last year.
The former Southampton star also paid a visit to a children’s hospital, alongside fellow defender Chris Smalling, and invited four of his former school teachers to the 4-1 home win over Bournemouth on Sunday.