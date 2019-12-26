Emirati team scheduled to open campaign against Iraq on December 29

Dubai: The U-18 UAE girls’ football team left for Bahrain to participate in the West Asian Football Championship, to be held from December 29 to January 6, 2020.

The draw placed the Emirati team in Group 1 with Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon while Group 2 includes host Bahrain, Kuwait and Palestine.

Houriya Al Taheri, coach of the UAE team, felt that the team’s preparations for the championship were ideal and involved training in the country and abroad, as well as daily exercises, adding that the team played two friendly matches against Kuwait.

The UAE will begin their campaign by facing Iraq on December 29 and Lebanon on December 31, while they will end the group stage against Jordan on January 2.