Diego Costa scored his first goal since October and sent out a moving tribute instead of celebrating.
Atletico Madrid missed the chance to move into La Liga’s top four by drawing 1-1 away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and Costa marked his goal by holding up the shirt of Virgina Torrecilla, a player from Atletico’s women’s team, who underwent surgery on a brain tumour last month.
His equaliser came two minutes after the excellent Iker Muniain had given Bilbao the lead towards the end of the first half and neither side could find a winner at the empty San Mames, with Atletico defender Santiago Arias missing the best chance late on.
Diego Simeone’s side stay sixth, now level on points with both Getafe and Real Sociedad in front of them, although la Real have a game in hand against Osasuna to come later on Sunday.