Tranmere Rovers defeated Watford 2-1 at Prenton Park. Image Credit: AFP

London: Third-tier Tranmere knocked last season’s FA Cup finalists Watford out of the competition with a 2-1 win after extra time in a third-round replay.

The first match between the clubs finished 3-3 after Tranmere recovered from a 3-0 deficit, and last week’s scheduled replay was pushed back after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.

Tranmere are struggling in the League One relegation zone but grabbed the lead in the first half at Prenton Park when Emmanuel Monthe volleyed home at a corner.

Watford, who lost 6-0 to Manchester City in the last year’s final, equalised on 68 minutes through substitute Kaylen Hinds after he drilled through a crowd of players.