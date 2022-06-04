Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has backed incoming boss Erik ten Hag to deliver trophies at the club next season but cautioned that the new manager must be afforded time to implement changes needed to make the team a credible force.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions and was a rare bright spark in an otherwise disappointing season for United, who failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Three league titles

Ten Hag will arrive in Manchester after three seasons at Ajax, where he led the Amsterdam-based side to three league titles and two Dutch Cup triumphs, and take over from interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

“I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change - the way he wants,” Ronaldo said.

“I hope we have success of course because if you have success all of Manchester are going to have success as well. So I wish him the best.

“We are happy and excited, not only the players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let’s believe that next year we’re going to win trophies.”

Content at United

Speculation was rife about Ronaldo’s future at United following a trophy-less campaign on his return to Old Trafford after 12 years but the 37-year-old maintained that he was content in Manchester.

“I was happy to be back in a club that really raised my career so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again,” Ronaldo said. “I was and still am very happy to be here.