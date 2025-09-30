The list of top wingers out of contract in 2026: Mane and Gnabry head the free agent class

Mane and Gnabry lead 2026's top free agent wingers
The 2026 summer transfer window promises a fascinating mix of opportunity and nostalgia for clubs in search of wide players. Several former stars who once lit up the biggest stages could be available on a free transfer, though many have clearly passed their peak. Others might still offer good value, especially for clubs outside the elite chasing depth and experience.
Here’s a closer look at some of the notable names who could be on the market:
Once one of the most feared wingers in Europe, Mane’s pace and goalscoring touch remain potent even if he is no longer the force he was during his Liverpool prime. His experience and winning mentality would still appeal to clubs in need of leadership and a bit of spark in attack. He is currently chasing the Saudi Pro League title along with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr
Gnabry is still close to his peak and remains a dynamic winger capable of cutting inside to devastating effect. If he opts against a new deal at Bayern, he will likely be the most sought-after name on this list.
Werner’s return to MLS in 2025 revitalized his confidence, but his stint in the Premier League with Chelsea and Spurs was underwhelming. Despite his blistering pace and clever movement, he has yet to prove he can consistently deliver at the highest level in Europe.
One of the fastest and strongest players in football, Traore's electrifying dribbling and power can destabilize any defense. His end product can be inconsistent, but his ability to create something from nothing with his pace is a major asset.
A creative maestro with excellent passing and set-piece delivery, Forsberg remains a valuable attacking outlet. However, at 33, he is more likely to serve as an experienced squad option than a marquee signing.
The Serbian play-maker remains technically brilliant, but at 36, his role would be limited to adding experience and intelligence to a team rather than carrying the attack.
“The Pharaoh” has aged gracefully, still showcasing his technical flair and finishing, but he no longer has the explosive pace that once made him a breakout star in Italy.
Moura’s pace and agility have dimmed with time, though his knack for scoring crucial goals persists. He is best suited for a squad role or a league with a slightly slower tempo. However, he has found a new life back home and
March remains a hardworking and versatile player who could still be valuable as a depth option for lower Premier League sides or even a leading figure for ambitious Championship clubs. His reliability and crossing ability make him an underrated pickup.
At 28, Wilson remains one of the few players on this list still in his prime. A dead-ball specialist with a powerful left foot, he could be a shrewd signing for a mid-table Premier League side if Fulham decide not to renew his contract.
The Brazilian winger still has flashes of creativity and skill but no longer possesses the spark that once made him one of the most exciting prospects in South America.
Once part of Chelsea’s academy and tipped for big things, Traore never lived up to the hype despite stints in the Premier League and abroad. Now at Sunderland, he remains technically gifted but is unlikely to attract top-tier European clubs.
