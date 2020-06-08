Tottenham Hotspur will be reopening their gates for the restart of the Premier League. Image Credit: Reuters

For good or for bad, the Premier League is back. Sure, its return has been questioned comprehensively and the arguments look set to continue in the weeks and months ahead. Suspended since mid-March due to COVID-19, the season is set to resume on June 17. Here’s part 3 of our Premier League restart preview looking at Tottenham and Everton …

Tottenham Hotspur

First game back: Tottenham v Manchester United

Form: WWLLD

Pos: 8th

Spurs' top trio Son, Kane and Alli

Spurs fans will not want reminding that the last time they played a competitive game it saw them crash out of the Champions League 4-0 on aggregate by RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga. But we don’t blame them if they’re still dining out to that unbelievable semi-final last season. On the domestic front, Jose Mourinho’s side have been pretty inconsistent. Sure, they saw off Manchester City but have lost four times since the start of 2020.

Much of the patchy form could be attributed to the loss of talisman Harry Kane, out injured since New Year’s Day due to a hamstring injury for which he had to undergo surgery.

The break has given the striker much needed time to recover and he’s ready to go when the action restarts which is massive news for Spurs. And with Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-min, and Steven Bergwijn also set to return from injury, Tottenham might just regain a bit of magic to end the season on a high.

Everton

First game back: Everton v Liverpool

Form: WWLDL

Pos: 12th

Everton's Yerry Mina Image Credit: Reuters

Ahhh, my beloved Toffees. It’s been far from a sweet season but there have been several highlights along the bumpy way. Sacking Marco ‘I’m Not Really A Football Manager’ Silva was the catalyst for the teams visible improvement on the pitch and with club legend Duncan Ferguson rousing the boys during that wonderful interim spell as manager (he’ll be our future boss) and laying down a solid platform for legendary coach Carlo Ancelotti, it really excites me to say that we are on the up.

We finally have a manager with real calibre and the ability to attract the finest players to the club, a backer in Fahad Moshiri with plenty of money to spend and a shiny new stadium to look forward to on the banks of the river Mersey (Goodison will always be a part of us).