The best academies in world football? New study names the top 10 academies

River Plate leads as top non-European football academy
A new CIES Football Observatory study has revealed the top youth academies shaping the future of the game, with Portuguese giants Benfica ranked number one worldwide. Barcelona’s famed La Masia take second place, while Argentina’s River Plate complete the top three as the strongest academy outside Europe.
The report evaluated players trained at club academies who currently appear in 49 professional leagues around the world. It measured their minutes played, the competitive level of their clubs and the overall volume of homegrown talent now influencing elite football.
(CIES Football Observatory ranking)
SL Benfica (Portugal)
FC Barcelona (Spain)
River Plate (Argentina)
Ajax (Netherlands)
Boca Juniors (Argentina)
Sporting CP (Portugal)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
Defensor SC (Uruguay)
Real Madrid (Spain)
Velez Sarsfield (Argentina)
European dominance remains clear, but three South American clubs in the top ten underline the region’s continued ability to produce world class players.
The Lisbon club have built a reputation for turning young prospects into stars ready for top European leagues. Their alumni list includes Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Goncalo Ramos. Benfica’s development model combines elite coaching with trust in academy graduates at first team level, helping them reach major competitions early.
Barcelona’s academy remains an iconic symbol of football schooling. La Masia is the birthplace of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets – players who redefined the modern game. The next generation continues that legacy, with Gavi and Lamine Yamal now central to the club’s future.
Ranked third globally, River Plate are recognised as the best academy outside Europe. Known as the Semillero de Campeones (Nursery of Champions), their influence stretches across decades of South American football excellence.
Key stats that highlight River Plate’s strength:
• 97 academy trained players active in professional leagues
• Average 2,305 minutes played in the last year
• Leading non European talent development centre
• Argentina lead the world with 15 clubs in the Top 100, ahead of Brazil
Historic stars such as Di Stefano, Passarella, Ortega, Crespo and Mascherano trace their roots to Nunez. That legacy continues with Julian ÁAvarez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, German Pezzella and Gonzalo Montiel – all key members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning squad.
River Plate remain at the heart of Argentine football’s identity and global success.
