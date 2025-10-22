Barcelona 6 Olympiacos 1 — A controversial red card made it easy for Barca

Santiago Hezze, already on a yellow card, was sent off after a clash with Barcelona’s Marc Casado. The referee, Urs Schnyder, immediately reached for his pocket, showing a second yellow and then the red. But replays told a different story. Casado had actually initiated the contact by holding Hezze first. Only after that did Hezze make minimal, seemingly accidental contact with Casado’s face. Casado went down clutching his face, and the referee’s decision left both Olympiacos players and fans stunned.