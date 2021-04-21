John W Henry, the principle owner of Liverpool FC, apologies to fans and manager Jurgen Klopp over Super League fiasco. Image Credit: Twitter/Liverpool

John W Henry, the principal owner of Liverpool football club, has apologised to fans, players and manager Jurgen Klopp for the ‘disruption I caused’ with English Super League fiasco.

He has become the first of the owners to post a public apology video via the club’s official Twitter account. Liverpool, alongside all six English Premier League clubs that had committed to the controversial breakaway competition, pulled out of the ESL on Tuesday, less than two days after the mid-week league was announced.

“I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours,” said Henry.

“It goes without saying but should be said that the project put forward was never going to stand without the support of the fans. No one ever thought differently in England. Over these 48 hours you were very clear that it would not stand. We heard you. I heard you.

“And I want to apologise to Jurgen, to Billy [Hogan, CEO], to the players and to everyone who works so hard at LFC to make our fans proud. They have absolutely no responsibility for this disruption. They were the most disrupted and unfairly so. This is what hurts most. They love your club and work to make you proud every single day,” he added.

He praised the LFC team’s “expertise, leadership and passion” and claimed that it would help the club rebuild trust and move forward.