Decorated Spanish goalkeeper yet to formally retire from FC Porto

Iker Casillas Image Credit: AP

Madrid: Veteran Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas is keen on running for election as president of the country’s football federation.

Casillas is yet to call it a day playing and is at FC Porto, but did not play since suffering a heart attack in May 2019.

According to an ESPN source-based report, the 38-year-old held a meeting with Spanish sport’s governing body Consejo Superior de Deportes in Madrid recently and told them that his idea is to stand in the forthcoming elections, expected in autumn this year.

Casillas only returned to training for the first time last November since suffering a heart attack.

The goalkeeper led Spain to the World Cup title in 2010.