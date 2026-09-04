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South Korean football referee faces hearing over 'period' insult

KFA probes alleged menstruation remark about Ji So-yun during domestic league match

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AFP
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South Korea's Suwon FC Women player Ji So-yun
South Korea's Suwon FC Women player Ji So-yun
AFP

A woman referee in South Korea will face a disciplinary hearing over accusations she insulted former Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun by saying she was menstruating, the football association told AFP on Friday.

The inquiry will focus on an incident that saw the international booked after confronting the official during a domestic women's league game between Ji's Suwon FC Women and Seoul City Hall. 

It was sparked when Ji demanded a penalty for her side during the WK League match last month.

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After approaching the referee, Ji alleged the official said: "She's been touchy since the start, she must be on her period."

A Korea Football Association (KFA) official told AFP they have referred the case to the association's disciplinary committee.

The KFA did not say when the hearing will take place.

The KFA's refereeing department previously said the word "period" was not used and that the remarks did not specifically refer to Ji, according to broadcaster SBS.

The Korea Women's Football Federation (KWFF) has said the term used was "girl's day", a euphemism referring to menstruation.

Ji told local media that she heard the referee make the remark over the communication system used by officials.

The KFA said their referee council "recognised the seriousness of the allegations" and decided to refer the case to its disciplinary committee.

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