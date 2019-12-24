Simone Inzaghi, at the helm of Lazio, is being touted as the next super coach of Serie A. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai: Simone Inzaghi, hailed as the new Italian super coach, will be in Dubai on Saturday to share his experiences at the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference alongside France’s World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps and Wales national team boss Ryan Giggs.

A Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative, the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference will take place under the theme ‘Future Football Accelerators’ on December 28 at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre’s Joharah Ballroom.

Inzaghi will discuss ‘Modern Training and Technology’ alongside Deschamps and Giggs in the final session of the day, and his insights should be invaluable given the way he has turned around Lazio’s fortunes since taking charge of the club’s senior team in 2016 — first on an interim basis following the sacking of Stefano Pioli and then as permanent boss after Marcelo Bielsa’s dramatic departure after only two days in charge.

Inzaghi will be coming to Dubai after massive celebrations in Rome following Lazio’s stunning 3-1 win over a star-studded Juventus in Riyadh on Sunday for their second Italian Super Cup triumph in three years. They had defeated the same opponents 3-2 in the 2017 final.

Lazio’s win brought Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-year victorious run in finals to an end. The Portuguese, who is on Dubai Globe Soccer’s shortlist of nominees for the Best Men’s Player of the Year award alongside Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Mohammed Salah, had been on a run of 12 consecutive wins with Real Madrid, Portugal and Juventus going back to the Spanish Super Cup in August, 2014.

Younger brother of former Italy striker Filippo, Inzaghi was coach of the Rome club’s youth team since 2010 and, taking charge of the senior team in 2016, he led the Biancocelesti to the final of Coppa Italia in his first season, where they lost to Juventus. In the league, they finished fifth, ahead of Milan giants Internazionale and AC Milan.

Fabio Capello, one of the first of Italy’s super coaches, will also be speaking at the conference, alongside Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar and Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive of Manchester City Football Club and its parent company City Football Group. The trio will be together in the opening session titled: English Football Back to the Top.

For the first time, there will be an all-ladies session at the Conference where Englishwoman Lucy Bronze, Uefa Women’s Player of the Year for 2019, and France captain Amandine Henry — two of the biggest stars of women’s football — will discuss the ‘Empowering Women in Football’ alongside history-making French football referee Stephanie Frappart and Italy captain Sara Gama.