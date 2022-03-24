Sydney: Without even kicking a ball, Saudi Arabia have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They were supposed to play their penultimate Group B match against China tonight but have advanced to the biggest tournament in the world thanks to Japan.
Japan beat Australia 2-0 today to qualify for the November finals for the seventh successive edition, and their victory at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium also took Saudi Arabia through.
Top of the group
Japan go top of the group but Saudi can reclaim that position if they beat fifth-placed China in Sharjah tonight.
Australia will now advance to a play-off against the third-placed team from the other Asian qualifying group for the right to face the fifth-ranked team from South America for another spot in Qatar.