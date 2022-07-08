Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia amid doubts over his future at the club.
United said Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week.
The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United.
Ronaldo only returned to United last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League.
The tour will feature games against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. It will be new manager Erik Ten Hag’s first chance to work in depth with the squad.
However, United insist Ronaldo will be part of the squad this season amid reported interest from Chelsea and Napoli.
“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United party scheduled to depart for our pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday. He has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue,” a United spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News.
“Cristiano remains under contract with Manchester United for another season and he is not for sale.”
Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions last season and was named the club’s Player of the Year, but United’s wait for a first trophy since 2017 dragged on.