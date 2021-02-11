Model Kasia Lenhardt, the former girlfriend of Bayern Munich footballer Jerome Boateng, has been found dead at the age of 25, one week after the couple publicly announced their split.
Lenhardt was found on Tuesday in her apartment in Berlin. Police do not suspect foul play, but suspect suicide, according to reports.
“Yesterday at around 8:30pm there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide,” Berlin police told publication Bild. “There are no indications of third-party negligence.”
Boateng has subsequently exited from the Bayern Munich squad at the Fifa Club World Cup, ahead of the final match of the tournament against Mexican side Tigres on February 11.
Bayern boss Hansi Flick confirmed that Boateng has returned to Germany for “personal reasons”.
”Jerome came to my room and asked if he could go home. He will not be available to us until further notice,” said Flick.
Lenhardt, who descends from Poland, was a contestant on ‘Next Top Model’ in Germany in 2012.
Her final post on social media featured a black-and-white portrait of herself with the caption: “Now is where you draw the line. Enough.”
Her relationship with Boateng caused a public stir earlier this month after Lenhardt reportedly crashed Boateng’s Mini Cooper and was charged with driving while intoxicated.
In a break-up statement, Boateng wrote: "We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one."
Lenhardt leaves behind a son, who was born in 2015.