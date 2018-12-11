You may remember this side for being the first Asian team to reach the Fifa Club World Cup final in Yokohama in 2016, when they were a real thorn in Madrid’s side, holding the Spanish giants to a 2-2 draw in normal time before falling to two Cristiano Ronaldo goals, who completed his hat-trick, in extra-time. Now they are back for only their second appearance in the tournament and ironically they remain on a collision course again to face Real, this time in the semi-final on December 19, provided they first beat Guadalajara in the quarters on Saturday. With Real not the force they were, currently placed fifth in La Liga, the Antlers will fancy their chances of finishing off the giant-killing attempt they started two years ago, but without the power of their 12th man with this being played in the UAE and not Japan this time, it remains to be seen if they can summon the same strength.