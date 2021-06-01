Madrid: Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade.
The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he has coached from 2013 to 2015.
Three-year deal
The Spanish club said that Ancelotti has agreed to a three-year contract and that a press conference was scheduled Wednesday.
Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant when Madrid won its 10th European title.