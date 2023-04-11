Dubai: Barcelona fans are hopeful that Lionel Messi will return to the Camp Nou this summer when his contract with Paris Saint Germain ends in June.
During Barca’s recent match against Girona, they chanted the Argentinian’s name in the tenth minute. This followed a similar incident during the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.
When asked about the supporters’ calls for Messi, coach Xavi said that the fans appreciate where the team is but that they are missing the title. He acknowledged that Messi generates hope and that the fans have been chanting his name for two games. However, he emphasized that the team must focus on this season and win La Liga.
Boyhood club
The financial aspect of the situation will be a significant hurdle that the Spanish giants must overcome if they want to bring the 35-year-old back to the team.
Despite the challenges, there is potential for him to return to his boyhood club after his father and agent, Jorge Messi, met with Barca president Joan Laporta to begin preliminary talks.
No offer
Although no formal offer has been made, this meeting is a significant step towards a potential deal being reached between the parties. Barca are expected to make a bid in the coming weeks, but the outcome remains uncertain due to the financial pressures the club is facing.
Messi has other options as well, as PSG remain in talks with him, and MLS side Inter Miami are attempting to lure him to South Florida.
He has also been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. If he were to move to Saudi Arabia then he could rekindle his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo who now plays for Al Nassr.