Mauricio Pochettino has officially signed a contract to become the manager of Chelsea for the upcoming season.
The former Tottenham manager had already reached a verbal agreement to take over from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, and now the deal has been formalized with his signature.
The 51-year-old Argentine had been without a managerial position since being dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the previous season. He agreed to join Chelsea in April but was scheduled to start his role in the summer, allowing Lampard to see out the remainder of the season despite the team’s poor performance.
Disastrous season
Initial conversations between Pochettino and Chelsea executives were reported to be highly positive, leading to his appointment as the frontrunner for the job after Julian Nagelsmann withdrew from consideration.
Chelsea endured a disastrous campaign, finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League standings in a season they would rather forget. With four interim managers throughout the season, the club is hoping for a more stable future under Pochettino’s leadership starting next term.
Pochettino has expressed his desire to strengthen the team with new signings in the goalkeeper, central midfielder, and striker positions. He will have the advantage of a full pre-season to implement his strategies, trim Chelsea’s bloated squad, and familiarize himself with the players before taking charge of his first game.