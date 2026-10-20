Piers Morgan offers to pay Cristiano Ronaldo's $286 fine, worth just 39 seconds of CR7's salary

Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension won't affect upcoming Nations League matches
Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined just €255 (approximately Dh1,050 or ₹27,000) and handed a 30 day suspension by the Portuguese Football Federation after leaving the national team camp without permission.
But British journalist Piers Morgan has offered to help the Portuguese superstar pay the fine.
"I can help with the fine, @Cristiano," Morgan wrote on X, adding a thumbs up emoji.
Morgan, a friend and passionate admirer of Ronaldo, has consistently defended the Portuguese superstar over the years, including during his recent dispute with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.
For most of us, €255 is the kind of amount we might end up paying for a traffic fine. But for Cristiano Ronaldo, it is barely anything when you consider his staggering earnings.
According to Forbes, the 41 year old earns an estimated $300 million annually, including his football salary and commercial endorsements.
His estimated base salary at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr alone is around €208.4 million per year.
That works out to approximately €6.61 every second.
Incredibly, Ronaldo would need just 39 seconds of his estimated club salary to cover the entire €255 fine.
Yes, you read that right. Just 39 seconds!
The calculation was also highlighted by CNN Portugal.
Despite receiving a 30 day suspension, Ronaldo will be eligible for Portugal's upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17.
According to reports, the suspension is being counted from October 1, meaning Ronaldo had already served 19 days when the punishment was announced.
That leaves just 11 days remaining, with the ban ending before Portugal's next international fixtures.
The timing has attracted criticism from some social media users who questioned whether the suspension would have any practical impact.
Ronaldo's punishment follows his decision to leave Portugal's training camp on September 30 after a disagreement with national team coach Jorge Jesus.
The five time Ballon d'Or winner was unhappy after remaining an unused substitute against Norway and subsequently accused Jesus of breaking promises regarding his playing time.
Jesus denied making any such agreement.
Ronaldo later apologised to his teammates and supporters, acknowledging that his actions deserved punishment.
The Portuguese federation handed him the minimum suspension permitted under its regulations, which provide for bans ranging from one to six months for leaving the national team without justification.
For now, Ronaldo's suspension will not prevent him from representing Portugal in November, although his return to the starting eleven remains entirely up to Jesus. The drama is not finished, yet.