Manchester: Pep Guardiola has confirmed he would like to sign another centre-back to replace Vincent Kompany but does not know if Manchester City are prepared to fund the move.

Guardiola has tried to avoid talking publicly about City’s interest in England international Harry Maguire, but admitted they are looking at targets to bring in.

“Vincent was an incredibly important player on and off the pitch,” Guardiola said, speaking in Shanghai, where his team are competing in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

“We will see [if we need to replace him], but we are looking for some names. We shall see if the market is possible and if the club believes we can spend that money.”

Asked specifically about Maguire, the City manager replied: “He is a Leicester player. I know some people like Bayern Munich like to talk a lot about Leroy [Sane], but usually I never speak about players at other clubs.”

Kompany’s decision to become a manager at Anderlecht means City need a new captain, which Guardiola will take no part in selecting.

“It will happen naturally,” he said. “You will see who has the attitude. They will do it together. It’s never a decision I will make.”

