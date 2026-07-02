Palestinian goalkeeper Saleem Al-Ashqar killed in Israeli operation: Reports

Newly married Gaza goalkeeper among over 1,000 Palestinian athletes killed
Dubai: Palestinian footballer Saleem Al-Ashqar, a goalkeeper from the Gaza Strip, has been killed during an Israeli military operation, according to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) statement and reports by Al Jazeera.
Al-Ashqar, who had married just five months ago, is survived by his pregnant wife, who is expecting the couple's first child.
His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the Palestinian sporting community, with tributes highlighting both his football career and the personal life cut short by the conflict.
The Palestinian Football Association said Al-Ashqar is among more than 1,000 Palestinian athletes who have been killed since the war in Gaza escalated in October 2023.
The governing body has repeatedly raised concerns over the conflict's devastating impact on Palestinian sport, saying players, coaches, referees and sports officials have been among those who have lost their lives.
Al Jazeera reported that Al-Ashqar was fatally shot by Israeli forces in Gaza. The broadcaster also noted that his death comes amid continuing hostilities that have claimed thousands of lives and severely damaged civilian infrastructure, including sports facilities across the enclave.