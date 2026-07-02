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Palestinian goalkeeper Saleem Al-Ashqar killed in Israeli operation: Reports

Newly married Gaza goalkeeper among over 1,000 Palestinian athletes killed

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Palestinian goalkeeper Saleem Al-Ashqar
Palestinian goalkeeper Saleem Al-Ashqar
Courtesy of PFA

Dubai: Palestinian footballer Saleem Al-Ashqar, a goalkeeper from the Gaza Strip, has been killed during an Israeli military operation, according to the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) statement and reports by Al Jazeera.

Al-Ashqar, who had married just five months ago, is survived by his pregnant wife, who is expecting the couple's first child.

His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the Palestinian sporting community, with tributes highlighting both his football career and the personal life cut short by the conflict.

The Palestinian Football Association said Al-Ashqar is among more than 1,000 Palestinian athletes who have been killed since the war in Gaza escalated in October 2023.

The governing body has repeatedly raised concerns over the conflict's devastating impact on Palestinian sport, saying players, coaches, referees and sports officials have been among those who have lost their lives.

Al Jazeera reported that Al-Ashqar was fatally shot by Israeli forces in Gaza. The broadcaster also noted that his death comes amid continuing hostilities that have claimed thousands of lives and severely damaged civilian infrastructure, including sports facilities across the enclave.

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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