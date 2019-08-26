Steve Bruce was hooked to the last stages of the Ashes Test

London: The manager of Premier League side Newcastle United, Steve Bruce, who among many watched how Ben Stokes scripted an improbable Ashes-saving victory for England on Sunday, joked that he was willing to play the all-rounder as a centre-half in his team.

Durham-based Stokes, who is a Newcastle fan, slammed a remarkable unbeaten 135 as the hosts chased down a record target of 359 to level the five-match series 1-1 against traditional foes Australia.

Newcastle stunned Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the English Premier League on the same day for their first win of the season.

“I don’t know what was more nervous. The last 10 minutes of the cricket or this [match]. Ben Stokes can play centre-half for us next week that’s for sure,” Bruce said tongue in cheek.

“How wonderful it was to watch. [The cricket] was just on. They [Newcastle] had gone for a warm-up and there’s nothing you can do then. I usually sit and read the programme.

“But how could I not watch? The kitman was running around ... saying ‘We need 27, we’ve got to put it on.’

“It was wonderful entertainment, worth watching. It was better than reading the programme that’s for sure.”

England started the fourth day looking to prevent Australia from retaining the Ashes. They got to 286/9, still needing 73 runs for an improbable victory.