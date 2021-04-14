Formula One has brought forward the beginning of practice and qualifying sessions for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend to avoid overlap with Prince Philip's funeral,
This is the latest in a string of sports events to be moved around to accomodate the funeral, also including the English Premier League, the English Football League, horse racing, rugby and cricket.
"As a mark of respect for the funeral ceremony of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, it has been agreed that no racing will take place in Great Britain between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday 17 April," wrote the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) in a statement.
Prince Philip died aged 99 last week after being married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years. His funeral is set to take place on Saturday afternoon at the Windsor Castle.
The Premier League moved a Saturday match between Wolverhampton and Sheffield United to 7.15pm GMT rather than 2pm.
Formula One has moved qualifying up to noon GMT "as a mark of respect for the Royal funeral." This is an hour earlier than first planned, and two hours before the Royal service is set to take place.