Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Algeria on their win over Tunisia in the Arab Cup final at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.
“A thousand congratulations to the Algerian team on their win of the Arab Cup in a beautiful historical match and we congratulate the team for their heroic performance,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“A thousand congratulations to Qatar for the excellent and successful organisation which has strengthened the world’s trust in its ability and preparations for the World Cup 2022. A thousand congratulations to all Arabs their gathering in a championship that brought Arab people together and brought joy to everyone,” the Dubai Ruler added.
It is Algeria's first Arab Cup win in their history. They beat the first ever winners Tunisia with an extra-time victory.